WINGO — Donald Ray “Donnie” Via, 84, of Wingo, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
He attended the Water Valley Baptist Church, he was an auto mechanic, he had worked for the Railroad and also at the former General Tire.
Mr. Via is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Gardiner Via of Wingo; one son, Greg (Teresa) Via of Wingo; four grandchildren, Michelle (Justin) Foy, Chelsea Rae Via, Jennifer (Jeremy) Conner, and David (Nisa) Via; two great-grandchildren- Jake Foy and Jace Michael Conner also survive.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Via; one sister, Martha Harrison; and parents, Raymond & Stella Cunningham Via.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo with Rev. Tommy Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
Pallbearers will be David Via, Justin Foy, Jeremy Conner, Jake Foy, Jace Michael Conner, Ronald Morgan, Doss Cunningham, and David Vaughn.
