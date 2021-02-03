BARDWELL — Donald Gene Prince, 78, of Bardwell, died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Countryside Center.
Mr. Prince attended Faith Baptist Church in Wickliffe and was retired from Illinois Central Railroad.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Prince of Bardwell; one daughter, Kate Prince of Paducah; and two grandsons, Alex Prince of Bardwell and Seth Prince of Murray.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Prince; and three brothers. His parents were Charlie Gilbert and Mabel Lee Kirby Prince.
A family graveside service will be held on 2 p.m. today, Feb. 3, 2020, at Salem Cemetery in Fulgham, with Billie Prince officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
