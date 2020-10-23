GRIGGSTOWN — Donald “Peanut” Faith, 90, of Griggstown, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City.
Peanut was born in Marshall County on January 18, 1930, to the late Elmer and Wavel Faith. Peanut was retired from Local 181 International Union of Operating Engineers and a home mechanic. He had a very successful automatic transmission repair shop at his home on Griggstown road. Peanut was well known for his mechanical ability on cars and automatic transmissions. He was an avid Dirt Track and NASCAR fan and owned and worked on several successful dirt cars through the years.
Peanut is survived by his son Ronnie (Connie) Faith, daughter-in-law, Judy Faith, grandchildren, Wendy Mitchuson, Brad Faith, Kelley Keeling, and Corey Faith, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susie (Cope) Faith, son, Barry Faith, brother Woodrow Griggs, sisters, Lorene Reynolds and Estella Wyatt.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, Joel Frizzell will officiate.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of noon until the service hour at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
