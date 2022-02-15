Donald Ray Morris, of Benton, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
He worked as a long time teacher and part-time with TVA and as a substitute teacher. He was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, and later of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Angela Morris; his son, Craig Morris; his daughter, Marci Schneider; and three grandchildren, Maxwell Schneider, Molly Morris, and Hudson Morris.
His parents were Raymond and Mary Alice Morris.
A memorial celebration of his life will be announced for spring or summer.
Collier Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald Morris.
