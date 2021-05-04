KEVIL — Donald Lee Jerrell, 82, passed away at his home in Kevil, Sunday morning, May 2, 2021.
Donald was a farmer and supervisor for TVA for 33 years. After completing his college degree, he started at the Shawnee Steam Plant at 19 years old. He transferred to Cumberland, Bull Run, and Paradise Steam plants and later transferred to Shawnee Plant at home where he retired. He was Supervisor over Stores until his retirement in 1990. Donald loved his church and served as deacon for Kevil First Baptist Church and treasurer of the church for 15 years.
In 2014 Donald was injured in a tractor accident, he was hit by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed two miles from home. He was airlifted to Nashville for a nine-week stay and two weeks stay at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. His survival was very doubtful. The children of the church called him “Tractor Man” and sent him many cards during his recovery. Upon his recovery, he returned to his church and attended and supported the ministry there. Don was a good Christian man helping his fellow man and received many blessings from his community. He was a Mason for over 50 years and also a Gideon.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Holt Jerrell of Kevil; one son, Ken Jerrell (Jamie) of Kevil; one daughter, LaDonna Jerrell (Steve) of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Kalup Jerrell and Elizabeth Jerrell and fiancé Cody Watkins.
Donald was preceded in death by his son, Ron Jerrell; a brother, Hugh Jerrell; and his parents, Arthur and Sarah Jerrell.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Kevil First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Kevil First Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Bertram officiating. Interment will be at Woodville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053, or Kevil First Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
