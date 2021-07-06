METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donald L. Russell, 87, of Metropolis, was born on Jan. 8, 1934, in Massac County, Illinois the son of George Jr. and Mabel (Paust) Russell. He passed away at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy A. Bean officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Cemetery.
Donald had worked for IKT, Mobil Oil Company, Modine, Tennessee Valley Authority, and had been a farmer since the early 1960s. He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served on the Ft. Massac Water District Board for 30+ years, the Massac County Cooperative Extension Board, and was a director for the Massac County Soil and Water District. He served his country as a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
Donald married Helen Bremer on June 27, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Donald is survived by his wife, Helen (Bremer) Russell; sons, Stephen Ray Russell and wife Shelly, Gary Allen Russell and wife Dawn, Duane Scott Russell: grandchildren, Matthew Logan Russell, Jon Michael Russell and wife Jenna, Jamie Lynn Duley, and husband Pete, Jessica Lyn Gentry and husband Michael, Grace Yang and husband Ken, Miranda Perez and husband Jonathan, Sam Berres and wife Sarah, Hannah Berres, and Sophia Berres; great-grandchildren, Jasmine K. Marley, Jaelynn D. Marley, Ryan J. Marley, and Sawyer Gentry, Liam Yang, Selah Yang, Joelle Yang, Zach Perez, Asher Perez, Lylah Perez, Hezekiah Berres, and Taliah Berres; sister, Mary Tucker; brother-in-law, Lloyd Bremer and wife Carol Jean; several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, George Jr. and Mabel (Paust) Russell; daughters-in-law, Vonda (Mescher) Russell and Lana Russell; an infant son; an infant grandson, Kyle James Russell; brother, Cecil Russell; brother-in-law, Ronald “Ronnie” Tucker.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Donald’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 520 Ferry St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
