GILBERTSVILLE — Donald L Leonard Sr., 85, of Gilbertsville, passed away at 8:54 a.m. at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital on Jan. 30, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1936, to Lloyd & Mary Leonard of Dighton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1954. He joined the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He married his beautiful bride Carol A. Graff Leonard on Dec. 12, 1959. He received a B.S. in Engineering.
He retired as a civil engineer from Combustion Engineering- ABB. He loved to walk, fish, golf, bowl, and go to church. He was a member of East Marshall Baptist Church of Gilbertsville and was also an active member of Calvary Baptist Church of Grand Rivers. He joined the Loyal Order of the Moose in 1978, he later went on to receive the highest rank of Pilgrims Degree at Port St. Lucie Lodge #513, and held an officer’s position as a Chaplain at Paducah Moose Lodge #285. He was a member of the Marshall County Elks Lodge #2707.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A Graff Leonard, brother, Ernest Leonard, brother-in-law, Arthur Patton, and parents, Lloyd & Mary Leonard.
He is survived by his two daughters and son, Cheryl (Phil) Blank, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, Donald L Leonard Jr., and Martha Leonard Sauders, of Gilbertsville, 12 grandchildren, Mathieu (Emilie) Cadotte, of South Brunswick, New Jersey, Jordan Blank, of San Diego, California, Sarah Blank, of Westville, New Jersey, Samantha Blank, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, Courtney Blank, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Liam Leonard, of Enfield, Connecticut, Brodie Leonard, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Colby Leonard, and Fallyn (Brian) Mullins, of Gilbertsville, Kris (Samantha) Sauders Jr, of Ledbetter, Brittnie Sauders, of Paducah, Levi Sauders, of Benton; six great-grandchildren, Christian, Wesley, Olivia, Sebastian, Laina, and Karson, sister, Carolyn Patton, sister-in-law Dot Leonard, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Rev. Nick Forsythe officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service time Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to CBC Youth, 750 Dover Road, Grand Rivers,
KY 42045.
