METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donald L. “Don” Shelton, 86 of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Don retired from LaFarge after 37 years and was of Christian faith. He loved playing golf and coaching youth sports. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frona (Anderson) Shelton; son, Dr. John Shelton and wife Cathryn; daughter, Catherine Colyer and husband Tim; grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Shelton, Dr. Ethan Shelton, Sean Colyer and Caitlyn Colyer; one great grandson, Beckett; one sister, Mary Jane Story; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Amy Shelton; and one son, James Donald Shelton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
