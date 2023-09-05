CALVERT CITY — Donald Ray Kilby, 85, of Calvert City, passed away on Sept. 2, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center after a long fight with cancer.
He was born on May 3, 1938 to the late Delmas Howard Kilby and Evelyn Crisler Kilby.
He was born on May 3, 1938 to the late Delmas Howard Kilby and Evelyn Crisler Kilby.
He was born on May 3, 1938 to the late Delmas Howard Kilby and Evelyn Crisler Kilby.
Don was a brick mason and worked for many years at Shop-O-Rama. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he was a radio/telegraph operator on the USS Montrose. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church where he was an assistant Sunday school teacher and assistant treasurer. He was an active member of the local American Legion #236 Honor Guard, was a member of the Woodman of the World and was a trustee for the Palma Briensburg Fire Department. He loved to fish, hunt and work on lawn mowers. Don will be remembered as a loving father and husband.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Doughty Kilby; one son, Troy Kilby of Hendersonville, Tennessee; one brother, David Lee Kilby of Bandana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Kilby; and one brother. His parents were Delmas Howard Kilby and Evelyn Crisler Kilby.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck & Cann, 1003 Poplar Street, Benton. Rev. James Oates will officiate the service with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck & Cann in Benton.
