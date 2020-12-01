Donald Kidd, 80, of Paducah, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home.
He was in the U.S. Army for two years, Army Reserve for 25 years, and retired in Civil Service with the United States Department of Defense after 30 years of service. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen Kidd of Bardstown and Martin Kidd of Paducah; a grandson; two sisters, Janice Simmons of Paducah and JoAnn Sanderson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; a brother, James Ralf Kidd of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters; and his parents, James Edward Kidd and Mary Frances Phelps Lanier.
A private family funeral service will be held with Dyllan Simmons and Rev. Jim Fulton officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4 Bowling Green, KY 42101.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 3, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
