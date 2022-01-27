Donald E. Johnson, 87, of Cairo, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Mercy Health—Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Services for will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center with Rev. Larry Potts officiating. Masonic rites will be accorded at 1:30 p.m. by the Cairo Masonic Lodge #237. Interment will follow at Spencer Heights Cemetery in Mounds, Illinois.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the Church.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.