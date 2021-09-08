NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Funeral services for Mr. Donald Joe Feezor, 84, who entered into rest will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. EDT from Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church with Skip Meyer, Eric Bruton and Donald Joe Feezor, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask and Kentucky blue attire.
Memorials may be made to Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.
