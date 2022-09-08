Donald Hunt, 70 of Paducah, passed away Wednesday September 7, 2022 at his home.
He was a 1970 graduate of Reidland High School and attended Draughon’s Business College, and Tilghman Trade School and finished his electrical training at USEC to become a master electrician.
He was a veteran of the Army, where he served as a medic in the Second Armored Division for two years at Ft. Hood, Texas. He worked at CTS before he served in the Army, then 25 years at General Tire in Mayfield and 13 years at USEC where he retired. He was a member of the Steelworkers Union local 550 and 665 in Mayfield. He was a lifelong member of Gospel Assembly Church where he played in the church orchestra, served on the visitation committee, drove the church van, was a youth leader, and Sunday school teacher and served in the ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen Hunt of Paducah; one son, Chad Hunt of Hickory; three grandchildren, Steele Hunt, Savannah Hunt, and Lydia Hunt, all of Paducah; one brother, Michael Hunt of Paducah.
Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audie Hamilton Hunt; two sons, Darin and Brian Hunt; and a brother, Douglas Hunt.
Friends may visit with the family 5-7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, at Gospel Assembly Church. Friends may visit with family 1 — 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 9, 2022 at Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Encil Edmonds and Rev. Mike Hunt officiating. Interment to follow at Briansburg Cemetery.
Friends are encouraged to make memorial contributions in memory of Donald to Gospel Assembly Church, 2100 Ohio Street, Paducah, KY. 42003.
Lindsey Funeral Home is taking care of all arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.