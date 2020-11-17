MURRAY — Donald Frank Hendrix, 60, of Murray, died November 15, 2020, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James L. Hogancamp and Agnes Inez Hogancamp and parents, James R. Hendrix, Sr. and Agnes Ruth Hogancamp Hendrix.
Donnie is survived by his brother, Jimmie Hendrix of Owensboro and several nieces and aunts.
Donnie was the organist at First Christian Church of Murray. He was employed at Kingdom Trust in Murray.
Because of the dangers of COVID-19, the services and burial are private. Once it is safe to do so, a celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at First Christian Church in Murray.
The family requests that Memorial acknowledgements and expressions of love be sent to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St.; Murray, KY 42071.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
