Donald Lee Hannan, 78, of Paducah, formerly of Wickliffe, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Ray & Kay Hospice Care Center.
He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Wickliffe. He first owned and operated the City Meat Market in Wickliffe before becoming a business agent for Laborers Local 1214 in Paducah.
Mr. Hannan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Fraser Hannan of Paducah; two sons, Joe Hannan of Kevil and Chris Hannan of Fayetteville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Hannan; a grandson; four brothers; and his parents, Edward Joseph and Jarlene Castleman Hannan.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Victory Baptist Church in Wickliffe with the Rev. Larry Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 2456 Mayfield Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.