LEDBETTER —Donald E. Gregory, 84, of Ledbetter, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Superior Care Home of Paducah.
Mr. Gregory was retired from management at SKW Alloys in Calvert City and was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter.
He is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Kelley of Paducah, Terrie Bloodworth of Ledbetter and Tammy Lisby of Indianapolis; two stepdaughters, Roni Ann Elam of Birmingham, Alabama, and Kimmie Coley of Melbourne, Florida; two sisters, Anna Ruth Arnold and Martha Malcolm, both of Springfield, Illinois; a brother, Kenneth Gregory of East Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. His parents were Richard and Matilda (Gosser) Gregory.
Public graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with Sam Howard officiating.
There will be family visitation from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
