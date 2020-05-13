VIOLA — Donald Frick, 70, of the Viola community, passed away at 12:52 PM Saturday May 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Farmer and Vietnam Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patty” Kaler Frick; two daughters, Angie (Craig) Whitis of Boaz, Amy (Mitchell) Mills of Fancy Farm; two sons, Adam (Khristina) Frick of Boaz, Travis Frick (Tristen) of Boaz; three brothers, Steve Frick of Symsonia, Rickie (Sherri) Frick of Hickory, Mark (Ginger) Frick of Benton; and nine grandchildren, Chase & Collin Whitis, Jake, Clay & Amilyn Mills, Peyton, Trevor and Carley Frick and Carter Hayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. L. and Mary Helen Taylor Frick.
Private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Barry Summerville officiating. Sons and Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
