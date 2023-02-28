BENTON — Donald. F. Cothran, 85, died February 24, 2023 in Murray. He was born Between the Rivers (Lyon County) where he learned to love Jesus and fear the wampus cat.
Don was a retired teacher, principal, and coach who coached the East Hardin team in the boys’ state tournament, and he was the first ever coach of the Lady Marshals basketball team. He was an outstanding athlete who once tried out for major league baseball, played college basketball, and was named the 1997 Kentucky Senior Golfer of the Year. All those experiences prepared him to serve for many decades as an unofficial co-coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.
He married his college sweetheart, Barbara F. Thompson Cothran, and they were married for 64 years and she survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Donetta Cothran and her partner, Janet Delong of Bloomington, Indiana, and Lesley Emerson and her husband Erik of Almo. Lesley and Erik are responsible for the light of Papaw’s life, his grandchildren: Callie Gray (Jackson), Cole Emerson (Abbye), and Caden Emerson. He was at his best and happiest when he was with them.
Don was one of 10 children of Guy Earl and Magdalene Murray Cothran who are deceased. He loved his siblings with whom many adventures were shared, some of which have been made public. Other stories, however, well, what happens between the rivers stays between the rivers. Five siblings survive (Mary Lee Clark, Roy Cothran, Ray Cothran, Robert Cothran, and Sherman Cothran) and Don was preceded in death by four brothers (Andrew, Earl Glenn, William, James).
Don was a long time member of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School teacher and deacon. In lieu of flowers, please honor his love of the church by sending memorial contributions to the New Zion Church Building Fund, 2900 Wadesboro Road S, Benton, KY 42026.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Dale Taylor and Rodney Wallace officiated.
Burial followed at New Zion Cemetery, Benton.
