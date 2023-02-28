BENTON — Donald. F. Cothran, 85, died February 24, 2023 in Murray. He was born Between the Rivers (Lyon County) where he learned to love Jesus and fear the wampus cat.

Don was a retired teacher, principal, and coach who coached the East Hardin team in the boys’ state tournament, and he was the first ever coach of the Lady Marshals basketball team. He was an outstanding athlete who once tried out for major league baseball, played college basketball, and was named the 1997 Kentucky Senior Golfer of the Year. All those experiences prepared him to serve for many decades as an unofficial co-coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

