Donald Eugene Parker, 95, passed away June 28, 2023. He was born on May 23, 1928, in Paducah, to the late John Samuel and Bulah Bera Parker. Don was a 1947 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He was president of the Student Council, editor of the Oak “K” newspaper and member of the Purple Flash basketball team. Don was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where he was a deacon emeritus and a Sunday school teacher for many years. He was a past member of the Chapel Choir and the “notes of Joy”. For approximately 10 years, he served as director of music and taught Sunday School at Trinity Baptist Church in Paducah. He also liked to sing Barbershop Harmony (SPEBSQSA) and was a member of the Paducah Chapter Chorus and the Western Kentucky Chordmasters. He sang in two Barbershop quartets “The Esquires” and “Kentucky’s Way”. Don retired from Martin Marietta (USEC) after 32 years of service. Upon retirement in 1988, he was building supervisor of chemical cleaning and decontamination.
He is survived by his son Scotty Parker (Lisa Harris) of Paducah and two daughters, Pat Parker of Louisville, and Janie Benjamin (Dan) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Betsy Hart (Brad) of Nashville, Tennessee, Bryan Benjamin (Alysia) of Louisville and Kalen Parker (Chelsea) of Paducah; two great-granddaughters, Eleanor Grace Hart and Lucy Lorraine Benjamin; two nieces, Judy Rizer of Franklin, Tennessee, and Susan Cooper (Freddie) of Paducah; two brother-in-laws, Gerald Jarvis (Sherry) of Symsonia and Larry Jarvis (Roxie) of Paducah.
