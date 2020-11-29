Donald Edward Niestrath, 82, passed away peacefully at Oak Ridge Senior Living in Madisonville on November 27, 2020.
He was born in Paducah on August 23, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. Niestrath and Elsie Mae (Jeffords) Niestrath, and a brother, Harry Niestrath.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy Ann (Young) Niestrath; two sons, Sean (Rebecca) Niestrath of Madisonville and Shane (Kim) Niestrath of Fairmont, Minnesota; a daughter, Sharon (Brian) Mitchell of Huntsville, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, Manda (Cole) Childress, Casey (Ben) Johnson, Molly (Casey) Bell, Courtney Mitchell, Stefan Niestrath, Gabriella Niestrath, Hans Niestrath, Kurt Niestrath, Jack Niestrath and Will Niestrath; along with three great-grandchildren, Gordon, Owen and Rosemary. He is also survived by one sister, Peggy Niestrath Dew of Reidland, and 13 nieces and nephews.
Don was a 1956 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. He married Judy Ann Young of Sharpe on October 28, 1961. He was a 43-year employee of Henry A. Petter Supply in Paducah. He spent many days on his breaks overlooking the Ohio River.
In his youth, he hunted on the land that is now Kentucky Oaks Mall. He also played an occasional game of tennis and round of golf. He was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited and the National Rifle Association. He was the 1954 state co-champion marksman at the Conservation Club state meet.
Don was a member of Reidland Church of Christ, were he served as a deacon for several years. He had a healthy spiritual life, and it showed in his character. Don made life easier for everyone else around him. He was famously organized, and if he needed a tool, he made it. He could tell a great story, but he was a doer and not a talker.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 20 years ago. His response was typical of his approach to life: he created. He began making walking sticks as well as jewelry from antler sheds. He handled and managed his disease without complaint, but with dignity.
He enjoyed his time on the lake fishing, in the woods or swamp hunting, and with his family during holidays. Don was a steady presence in the life of his children and grandchildren and served as an excellent example of what it means to be a Christian husband and father. There is no higher honor. He will be missed until we meet again.
There will be a worship service to celebrate life at the Reidland Church of Christ on Monday, November 30, at 1 p.m. Friends Randy Bridges and Glen Anderson will officiate.
Private family services will be held with the burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of private services and burial arrangements.
Contributions in Don’s honor can be made to Reidland Church of Christ, 5500 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or Pennyrile Church of Christ, 4915 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
People may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.