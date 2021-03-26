Donald E. West, 63, of Paducah, died Tuesday, March 24, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Donald was a jack of all trades and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his children, Donald G. West and Leanna Culpepper; one granddaughter, Faith; three brothers, James West, Doug West, Joey West all of Paducah; two sisters, Darlene Mayfield of Rockford, Illinois, and Kim Krawchuk of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Pitsenberger and Mabelene West; two brothers, Ricky Pitsenberger and Johnny West; four sisters, Loretta Wood, Linda Vick, Wanda Dowdy, and Barbara Jean West; and his first wife, Kimberly Walker.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
