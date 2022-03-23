OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. — Donald E. Farris, 85, of Olive Branch, passed away at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Miller City, to Samuel and Dovie (Denfip) Farris. In 1962, he married Wanda Plemons who preceded him in 1980.
Mr. Farris joined the United States Air Force on March 25, 1955, and was a member of the Air Force Drill team in Texas. He returned to Miller City and was a proud farmer and truck driver for many years. Donald often entertained his family with many stories of his travels. He was a member of The Lake Milligan Baptist Church in Miller City, Illinois. He contributed many hours working with the Corp of Engineers on the Len Small levee. Donald was on the board of Saint Mary’s Hospital and a school board member for Camelot parochial school. He was also a member of the Alexander/Pulaski County farm bureau.
Survivors include his daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Brown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Gina (Tim) Sullivan of Alexandria, Virginia; five grandchildren, Shannon (Josh) Bender, Hailey (Colt) Garrett, Terrence (fiancé, Kaitlynn Muller) Sullivan, Lauren Brown and Jacob Brown; nieces and nephews including, Debbie Farris, Stuart Farris and Gary (Terra) Farris.
Besides his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Ted (Elanor) Farris; and a sister, Betty Jo (Russel) Healey.
A service honoring the life of Donald E. Farris will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms with Jeff Farris officiating. The visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and area veterans.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Olive Branch Cemetery Association.
