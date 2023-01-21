Donald “Donny” Edwin Myers, Jr., 60, of Paducah, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Sept. 6, 1962, to Phyllis Kincaid and Donald Edwin Myers, Sr.
Donny was a 1980 graduate of Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana, and joined the Navy where he began a 24-year career serving in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. He received several medals for his service.
Following his retirement from the Navy in 2008, he became an NJROTC instructor and pole vaulting coach at Paducah Tilghman High School. He retired in 2021.
Donny is survived by his children, Casey Asselin, Zachary Myers and Travis Myers; mother, Phyllis Kincaid; siblings Sabrina Myers, Lori Ellerbrook, Cheryl Ellerbrook, Kelley Fentress and Jeffrey Kincaid; and grandchildren, Kyleigh and Kaison Myers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Myers; father, Donald Edwin Myers Sr.; stepfather, Thomas Kincaid; and stepmother, Diana Myers.
Donny was a devoted father to his three children. His son Travis recalls having him as his coach, NJROTC instructor, and when it was all over, he was just an amazing dad. His favorite memories of Donny are all the track meets they would attend together, especially the regional track meet when he jumped 14’6”. Donny was so proud, and Travis thanked him for being there for the whole journey.
He loved spending time with family, leaving his mother with fond memories of their trips together to Orlando and a train journey to Seattle and Vancouver. Donny spent his last winter in Florida, and his sister recalls attending a Kid Rock concert with him (one of his bucket list items) and thrift shopping in search of treasures. Donny was an avid fisherman and tried his luck at nearly all the fishing spots on the panhandle, taking his family along with him.
A private memorial will be held in Florida this spring.
