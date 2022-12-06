METROPOLIS, Ill. — Donald “Don” Melcher, 70 of Metropolis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Community of Christ Church, 1309 Commercial Drive, Metropolis. Ivan Woods officiated.
Don retired from Laidlaw Corp. To occupy his time after retirement, Don was employed at Dollar General where he never met a stranger. When he was working, no one was bothered by standing in line and waiting because they knew that he was there with a kind word and a smile. Don was very proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would always have a story to tell about one of them and the latest photo of them to share. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.
Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Darlene; one daughter, Monica (Ricky) Whalen of Metropolis; one son, Michael (Jen) Melcher of Yorkville; grandchildren, Sam (Maegan) Godman of Clinton, Kentucky, Karleigh Butler of LaCenter, Kentucky, Justin and Jaden Melcher of Germany, Christian Melcher, Liam, Henry and Cole Schmidt of Yorkville, Illinois; great grandchildren, Jack and Scarlett Riley of St. Petersburg, Florida, Claire, Amelia and Isaac Godman of Clinton, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda (Doyle) Lewis and Mary Bournda; one brother, Bill (Joyce) Melcher; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, MW and Hazel Melcher; one daughter, Vivian Melcher and one brother, Richard Melcher.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home of Metropolis.
