Donald David Champion, 90, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Providence Point in Paducah.
Mr. Champion was born Aug. 18, 1930, to E. and Lucy Carter Champion in Crittenden County. He was a retired farmer that enjoyed being outdoors, raising cattle, and operating his International equipment. He had served as song leader for 38 years at Union Baptist Church and is a member of First Baptist Church, Paducah. Family and friends were special to him and he enjoyed their company.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tricia (Jimmy) Albright of Paducah, and Tiffany (Billy) DeBoe of Marion; three grandchildren, Trey, Kirsten, and Caden DeBoe; and one step granddaughter, Chastity Albright.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Dexter Champion; siblings, Douglas Champion, Martha Wring, James Champion and Dorothy McKinney; and his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem with Tommy Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Crittenden County.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
