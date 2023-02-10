Donald “Richard” Darnell, 88, died at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

He was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, and retired after several years at Petter Supply in Paducah.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Darnell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
11:30AM-1:30PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 11
Service
Saturday, February 11, 2023
1:30PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In