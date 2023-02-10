Donald “Richard” Darnell, 88, died at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, and retired after several years at Petter Supply in Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Dunn Darnell; two brothers and two sisters, and a step-daughter, Cindy Parrish. His parents were Virgil and Otha Mae (Gore) Darnell.
Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Inez Ford Darnell; son, David Darnell, of Calvert City; son, Mike Darnell of Paducah; daughter, Debby Darnell Boone of Calvert City; stepchildren, Debbie Russell, of Draffenville; Michael Smith of Calvert City; and Dwaine Smith of Loxahatchee, Florida. Surviving brothers and sisters; Eddie Darnell of Murray, Ted Darnell of Murray, Gene Darnell of Florida, Hilda Darnell of Lakeland, Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Lance Cordle officiating.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
There will be a short intermittent service immediately following the service at the graveside in Mount Kenton Cemetery, Paducah.
