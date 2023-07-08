Donald Adams, 84, of Reidland, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.
Donald retired from Delco Electronics after 33 years of service. He was a member of Reidland Christian Church where he formerly served as a deacon and elder. He enjoyed singing and leading the music at the church. He was a Cub Scoutmaster and started the cub scout troop in Reidland. He earned his Kentucky Colonel in 2018 and achieved the Silver Beaver Award from Boy Scouts of America.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Jessie Adams of Reidland; his daughter, Rebecca (Mark) Koenig of Paducah; three sisters, Betty Shoemaker, Joan Hillard, and Linda Snapp; three grandchildren, Joshua Koenig, Thomas (Viva) Koenig, and Aaron (Claudia) Koenig; and one great-granddaughter, Aria Koenig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thair and Elizabeth Adams; and one sister, Carol Stevens.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Zack Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
