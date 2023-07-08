Donald Adams, 84, of Reidland, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.

Donald retired from Delco Electronics after 33 years of service. He was a member of Reidland Christian Church where he formerly served as a deacon and elder. He enjoyed singing and leading the music at the church. He was a Cub Scoutmaster and started the cub scout troop in Reidland. He earned his Kentucky Colonel in 2018 and achieved the Silver Beaver Award from Boy Scouts of America.

Service information

Jul 8
Visitation
Saturday, July 8, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jul 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 15, 2023
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
