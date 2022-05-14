GILBERTSVILLE — Rev. Don Short, 73, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Don served the Lord faithfully as a pastor and evangelist. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Don enjoyed wood carving and mowing grass. He was a member of Twin Lakes Worship Center in Marshall County.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy Chipman Short; one daughter, Renee (David) Stone of Eddyville; two sons, Jeremy (Kim) Short of Sharpe and Tim (Bethany) Short of Gilbertsville; two sisters, Dana (Harold) Perdue of Peoria, Illinois, and Linda Whitten of Covington, Tennessee; one brother, Tom Short of Covington, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Dustin Ray Stone, Faith Stone, Noah Short, Zoe Short and Laney Hoskins; two great grandchildren, Parker James Hearod and Kallie Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara Sanford Short; four brothers, Bill, Bobby, Quincy, and Milford Short.
Visitation for Rev. Don Short will be held from 2 — 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Twin Lakes Worship Center in Marshall County. Visitation will also be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the church.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Twin Lakes Worship Center with Jeremy Short officiating. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
