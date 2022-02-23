Don Raney, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at his home.
James Donald Raney was born at Riverside Hospital on April 6, 1944 to the late James Acree Raney and Ella “Sunshine” Guilliams Raney. Don worked as an electrician out of IBEW Local 816 and retired from TVA. He loved the outdoors and was a true woodsman who enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. You never had to wonder what was on his mind cause he would tell you like it is. He will be remembered as loving yet stern and tender who was a best buddy to everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Angela Lucas Raney of Paducah; four sons, James Gregory Raney, wife, Rachael of Carrollton, Georgia, Douglas Alan Raney, wife, Carolyn, Michael Joseph Raney and Rylan Joseph Martin Raney, all of Paducah; five grandchildren, Madison Raney, Payton Raney Beasley (Austin), James Dalton Raney, Nichelle Ezell & Brett Ezell (Sara); three great-grandchildren, Hudson Alan Beasley, Carter Wayne Wellington and Ivy Allyn Uglum.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Don will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.