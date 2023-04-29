CADIZ — Don Nimmo, 80, of Cadiz, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Barkley Plantation.
Don Nimmo was born in Benton, December 15, 1942, to James Phillip Nimmo and Helen Marie Hawkins Nimmo.
Don retired after 30 years from GAF/ISP in Calvert City having worked with the Safety Team, welder and pipe fitter. He was a member of the Kentucky Lake RC Flyers, Member of the Machinists Lodge 1720, and Little Flock United Methodist Church at the Barkley Plantation. He enjoyed building model airplanes, riding motorcycles and restoring classic cars.
He is survived by Faria P’Pool (Jodie) of Cadiz; stepson, Daniel Vasseur (Jennifer) of Cadiz; five grandchildren, Lilly P’Pool of Cadiz, Morgan Vasseur, Alec Vasseur, and Brock Vasseur all of Atlanta Georgia.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mandy Nimmo.
Graveside Services for 80 year old Don Nimmo of Cadiz will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah with Howard Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Visitation will be from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at King’s Funeral Home.
Memorial Donations may be made to Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Avenue, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
King’s Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
