Don “Big Daddy” Mock, 73, of Paducah died at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Lake Way Rehab Center.

He was of the Baptist faith and retired from VMV Railroad, where he served as an electrician and a laborer.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Dianna Neihoff Mock; one son, Darian H. Mock of Garland, Texas; one sister, Beverly A. Mock of Bethesda, Maryland; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

Memorial donations: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.

You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Don "Big Daddy" Mock, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 29
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jun 29
Visitation
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
9:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In