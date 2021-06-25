Don “Big Daddy” Mock, 73, of Paducah died at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Lake Way Rehab Center.
He was of the Baptist faith and retired from VMV Railroad, where he served as an electrician and a laborer.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Dianna Neihoff Mock; one son, Darian H. Mock of Garland, Texas; one sister, Beverly A. Mock of Bethesda, Maryland; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Memorial donations: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
