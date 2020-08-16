Don McDaniel, 79, known as “Don the Barber”, of Lone Oak, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home.
Don was born in Rosiclare, Illinois on September 19, 1940, to the late James Willard McDaniel and Reba Mauer. He was a proud native of Tolu, Kentucky, and graduate from Crittenden County High School.
Don was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He was the owner and operator of Don’s Barber Shop. Don was a member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church.
Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nelda Lorine Reasons McDaniel, of Lone Oak; two brothers, Norton McDaniel and Steve McDaniel, both of Evansville, Indiana; two brothers-in-law, Ben Reasons, of Florence, and Dan Reasons, wife Ann, of Madisonville; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith McDaniel; his father, James McDaniel and step-mother, Catherine Porter McDaniel McCoy; his mother, Reba Mauer and step-father, Leonard Mauer; one sister, Barbara Jean Scales.
A funeral service for Don will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lone Oak United Methodist Church, with Bro. Sam Chambers officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lone Oak United Methodist Church.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old US HWY 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003 or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com. During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020.
