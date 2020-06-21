Don L. Alexander, 72, of Paducah, formerly of Marshall County, passed away at 12:46 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Don was a retired diesel mechanic for Swinford Trucking, a huge University of Kentucky Basketball fan and he was of the Pentecostal Faith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Darlene Wring and husband, Kevin, of Salem; Kaye McDonald and husband, Roger, of Tiline; three sisters, Lena Smith, of Paducah, Alice Reaves, of Paducah, and Judy Jones, of Reidland; six grandchildren, Wesley Wring, Eli Wring, Isaac Wring, Kristen McIntosh, Brittany McCarley and Rodney McDonald; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Alexander and Amy Clark Alexander; five sisters, Louise Frizzell, Dorothy Sims, Mary Riley, Loretta Reed and Shirley Wright; and two brothers, James “J.W.” Alexander and Robert Earl Alexander, Sr.
A funeral service for Don is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Miner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Rev. Dewight Smith and Rev. Cathy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Mullinax Cemetery in Marshall County.
Visitation for Don will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
