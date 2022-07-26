Don Korte

Don Korte

Don H. Korte, 77, of Lone Oak passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Chris and Rita DeWayne Korte.

Family moved to the family farm on Rosebud in Massac County in the fall of 1949. Don was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He attended Upper Anderson and Jefferson elementary schools and was a 1962 graduate of Metropolis High School.

Service information

Jul 27
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
12:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Jul 27
Visitation
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
9:30AM-12:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
