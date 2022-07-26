Don H. Korte, 77, of Lone Oak passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Chris and Rita DeWayne Korte.
Family moved to the family farm on Rosebud in Massac County in the fall of 1949. Don was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He attended Upper Anderson and Jefferson elementary schools and was a 1962 graduate of Metropolis High School.
Don attended Paducah Junior College, Vocational Technical Institute and Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1967 and 1972. Don worked for Union Carbide, Lockheed Martin, Martin Marietta and USEC for 30 years and retired in 1999.
Don was a member of the Jaycees and Rolling Hills Senior Golf League. Don’s interests included woodworking in the winter and golfing in the spring, summer and fall.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Martha Kay Thomas Korte; one daughter, Melissa (Nick) Bongiolatti of Collierville, Tennessee; and two grandsons, Thomas Bongiolatti and Nathan Bongiolatti.
Preceding in death were his parents and one brother, Ken Korte.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Father Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until service time of 1:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
