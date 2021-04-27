MAYFIELD — Don Keith Johnson, 86, of Mayfield, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, a retired farmer and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gwen Gossum Johnson; one daughter, Angela Lee Johnson of Florence; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ginger Ann Johnson; and one brother. His parents were Berthal D. and Molly Gray Johnson.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mayfield Memory Gardens. The Rev. Al Chandler will officiate. Interment will follow.
There is no visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
