Don Patrick Green, 51, of Paducah, died at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Green served in the U.S. Navy, where he was awarded several medals during his tenure of duty.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Howell Green of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a son, Derek Edward McClure of El Centro, California; his mother, Juliana Wenzel Harrison, and his stepfather; a sister, Jill Green Thurman of St. Louis, Missouri; a grand-daughter; two stepbrothers, Scott Harrison and Matt Harrison, both of Jackson, Mississippi; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Edward Green.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery with Father Charles Uhlick officiating and with military rites by the U.S. Navy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Biker Toy Run, 2380 John L. Puryear Drive, Paducah, KY 42003; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
