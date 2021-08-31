PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Don (Donald) R. Peck, 89, of Punta Gorda, joined the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Don was the only son of Chester M. Peck and Mattie E. Blackburn, born Feb. 16, 1932, in Paducah, Kentucky. Don joined the Navy right out of high school and experienced ‘the world’ before meeting his loving wife, Mary, on Easter Sunday of 1956 where they danced to “Easter Parade” and began 55 years together.
Don worked for 27 years at Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven, Michigan, and raised his family with Mary in Livonia, Michigan, before retiring to Punta Gorda in 1990.
Don loved living in Punta Gorda and enjoyed completing many items on his bucket list with Mary. Don loved to play golf with friends and family, and really loved his woodworking hobby, crafting many items simply for the joy of giving it to somebody. Don would go out of his way to help neighbors and most of all, Don loved to take care of his wife, Mary. Don is remembered by his family: daughters, Sherrie (Clarence) and Debra (Glenn); son, Curtis (MaryJane); grandchildren, Lance, Trad, Ross, and Adam; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michigan Palliative Care and Hospice.
To express condolences to the family, please sign the online guest book at www.kaulfuneralhome.com for the Peck family.
