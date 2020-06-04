WINGO — Donald James Cox Jr., 84, of Wingo, died at 2:35 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Mr. Cox retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service holding the rank of yeoman having served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Fulton and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church in Wingo.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Rachel Cox of Wingo; two daughters, Carol Wooden of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Heather Cox of Milton, Florida; a son, David Wesley Cox of Franklin, Tennessee; two sisters, Nancy Lou Ackerley of Athens, Georgia, and Patricia Marie Bischoff of Marshall, Michigan; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Andrew Cox and Eugene Leo Cox; a brother; and a sister. His parents were Donald James and Florence Winifred (Johnson) Cox Sr.
Services will be at 7:30 p.m. today, June 4, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Robert Drury officiating. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call after 5 p.m today at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
