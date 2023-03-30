KEVIL — Don C. Mitchell, 90, of Kevil, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home. Don was a native of McLeansboro, Illinois, and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War. Don was a retired postmaster from Symsonia. Don enjoyed car racing and he was able to attend 58 consecutive Indianapolis 500 races. He liked going to football games, baseball games, playing golf and had a keen interest in horse racing and at one time was a race horse owner.
Survivors include one daughter, Connie Dubbels, Paducah; two sons, Donnie ( Michelle) Mitchell, Scottsdale, Arizona; and Timothy (Tammy) Mitchell of Lone Oak; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Mitchell, Julie (Phil) Hoshiwara, Jamie Mitchell, Jeremie Hirsch, Shawna (Chad) Henson, Savannah Gardner and Zachary Dubbels; three great-granddaughters, Shaleigh Darnell, Sophie Hoshiwara and Addie Hoshiwara; several nieces and nephews.
