DAWSON SPRINGS — Dominick Gangi, 90, of Dawson Springs, formerly of Paducah, died at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, August, 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Mr. Gangi was of the Catholic faith. He worked much of his life as a mason and bricklayer and owned his own restaurants.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with the Rev. Randy McDaniel officiating.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mr. Gangi to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
