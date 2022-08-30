FANCY FARM — Dolores Toon, 93, of Fancy Farm passed away at 3:11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. She was born on May 15, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Mary Hobbs. Mrs. Toon was a homemaker and a parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Mrs. Toon is survived by her children, David Toon of Paducah, Kay Norman of Benton, Gary Toon of Fancy Farm, Denise Wilson (Denis) of Fancy Farm, June Toon of Paducah, and Ellen Montgomery (Rusty) of Hardin; four sisters; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
