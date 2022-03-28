Dolores Metzger, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home. Dolores attended the Equip Church and was a homemaker. Dolores enjoyed the outdoors, walking (miles), horseback riding, boating, preparing wonderful meals for her family. Dolores was most joyful when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Dolores and her husband, Joe Harry had a long loving life together. She was the joy and balance of his life. Now they are joined together in heaven.
Survivors include three daughters, Paula (Rick) Leeper, Gilbertsville, Linda (Robert) Duvall, Alamo, Tennessee, and Jeanine (James Walter) Taylor, Paducah; one son, Joe (Marsha) Metzger Jr. Paducah, 11 grandchildren, John Richard (Melissa) Leeper, Amy Denise (Jon) Kemp, Matthew Kyle (Margaret) Leeper, Jennifer Ann (Jean Marc) Nguyen; Richard Erik (Priscilla) Duvall, David Andrew Duvall, Jacob Andrew Taylor, Alexandra Marie (Kelly) Rejent, Joshua Adam (Rebekah) Metzger, Nathan Edward (Lacey) Metzger and Heather Glen Helson; 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death were her husband, Joe Harry Metzger Sr.; one son, Chris Metzger; parents, Foster F. Hayes and Vivian Frances Dendinger Hayes.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bobby Strong officiating. Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.