The Lord called Dolores Mae (Elkins) Hinzman home on May 20, 2021, with her daughters Amy Beth and Rebecca (Hinzman) Govea greeting her at Heaven’s gate.
Dolores, or to some known as “Dede,” was one of five children born to Victoria and Paul Elkins, of Detroit. Siblings Paul, Bob, and Pat Grauel preceded Dolores in death, while Harold Elkins continues to live near Dolores’s home in Boaz, Kentucky.
In 1954, with little money in their pockets, but filled with a bounty of love for each other, Dolores married Chuck Hinzman. Together they built a home in Detroit and a vacation home on Sugar Island, raising their children: Amy Beth, Jeff (Debbie) Hinzman, Darrell (Rita) Hinzman, Steve (Dawn) Hinzman, Greg Hinzman, and Rebecca (Jose) Govea.
In 1982, Dolores and Chuck began to enjoy their retirement life in Boaz, Kentucky. What does retirement mean to you? For Dolores, retirement meant a time for her to give back. A time to continue doing what she knew how to do best, and that was to be a mother.
God knew the longings of Dolores’s heart. Her first foster child was a newborn baby who came directly from the hospital and into her loving arms. Additional foster children were placed in her care, some for a few days and others for many years. While Dolores had a servant’s heart, she wasn’t afraid to stand up for the right of the children that were placed into her care.
Although sewing, crocheting, gardening, and square dancing were a few of Dolores’s favorite hobbies, watching the interactions of young children gave her great joy as she expressed a blessing, “God love ’em!”
Dolores cherished the time spent with her 15 grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jennifer (Bob) Farnsworth; Brad (Emily) and Sarah (Jason) Hibbler; Steven, Mathew (Michelle), Melissa, Joshua, Ashley; Mitchell, Garrett; Jacob, Justin, Jordan, and Jessica Govea; and several great-grandchildren, during the Holidays and Hinzman-mania!
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Allred officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
You can send a “hug from home,” message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
