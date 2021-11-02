BROOKPORT, Ill. — Dolores Jean Reynolds, 83, of Brookport passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Dolores was a retired secretary and of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed traveling, going out to eat with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is her daughter, Angie (David) Kennedy, of Brookport; three grandchildren, Bradley Kennedy, of Paducah, Kentucky, David Thomas Kennedy, of Paducah; and Aaron Kennedy, of Downer Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Herbie Reynolds; and her parents, Thomas and Aline Waynick.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Pell Cemetery with the Rev. Harvey Baxter officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Harry Statham Gymnasium at P.O. Box 744 Brookport, IL 62910.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
