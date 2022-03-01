JOPPA — Dolores “Dot” Rush, age 97 of Joppa, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the IOOF Cemetery in Joppa with Rev. Pete Ryan officiating.
Dot was retired from Electric Energy Inc., attended Joppa United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Dot is survived by her daughter, Ellen Story and husband Mitch; granddaughters, Amy Bakehouse and husband Mike and Missy Zimmerschied and husband Kevin; great grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Logan, and Grace Bakehouse and Mitchell Zimmerschied; several nieces and nephews.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Seth and Cassie (Mathers) Tucker; husband, Charlie Bob Rush; sister, Madge Tucker; brothers, Ralph Tucker, Rex Tucker, and Ted Tucker.
There will not be any visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Memorials may be made in Dot’s name to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Story, Mike Bakehouse, Brandon Bakehouse, Dylan Bakehouse, Kevin Zimmerschied, and Mitchell Zimmerschied.
Honorary pallbearer will be Logan Bakehouse, who is currently serving his country on active duty.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
