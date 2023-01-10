METROPOLIS — Dollie M. Kemper, 77, born on March 10, 1945, daughter of Donald L. and Violet June Kerr, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehab after a very short illness. Making the move to the nursing home was a truly hard decision for her to make, but one she made for herself and her brother, Billy. If he could accompany her to their new home, then yes, she would go. Together in the same room, they must have reminisced about many stories as they were growing up and growing older.
She took care of their sick mom for many years and upon her passings, she continued on caring for Billy. For years living in Joppa, she made the decision to start looking in Metropolis, where they found a home, moved in and loved it. She was always bragging on her neighbors that would simply come and sit in the front yard to talk or if Dollie had a need, they jumped right in.
Dollie was especially close to her aunt, Jean Smith. Together with her brother and cousins, Char, you’d find them out in the park where they enjoyed walking. When Jean’s husband became ill, Dollie jumped right in to help in whatever way she could. May days, she’d make the drive from here to Pope County to do what she did best — be there for her family. Dollie and her Aunt Jean made a pact with one another that if one got sick, the other would take care of them. True to her word, Dollie took care of Jean until the final day.
Dollie had numerous jobs during her life, but after a number of years at Hucks she made the decision to retire. She enjoyed working in her yard and many times in the spring, you’d find her with a trunk full of potted flowers that she delivered to places she frequented. When November and December came around, she baked! Again, placing many tins in her car, she began her deliveries. Dollie could bake chocolate cookies and any one of her recipients would tell you, they were the best of the best. Many times she would make a pot full of soup and we’d ask, “How’s it taste?” She would reply the same every time, “I don’t know, I don’t taste it. I’m a vegetarian.”
She was a kind lady, and one who was strong enough to weather the storm. A determined woman who did what she had to do and a gentle lady who was always willing to give rather than receive.
Dollie is survived by her brothers, Ronnie Kerr (Donita Jeffries Kerr) of Chandler, Arizona, and Billy Rose of Metropolis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who she truly loved.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Shedville Cemetery in Golconda, with Rev. David Deem officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
