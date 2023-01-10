METROPOLIS — Dollie M. Kemper, 77, born on March 10, 1945, daughter of Donald L. and Violet June Kerr, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehab after a very short illness. Making the move to the nursing home was a truly hard decision for her to make, but one she made for herself and her brother, Billy. If he could accompany her to their new home, then yes, she would go. Together in the same room, they must have reminisced about many stories as they were growing up and growing older.

She took care of their sick mom for many years and upon her passings, she continued on caring for Billy. For years living in Joppa, she made the decision to start looking in Metropolis, where they found a home, moved in and loved it. She was always bragging on her neighbors that would simply come and sit in the front yard to talk or if Dollie had a need, they jumped right in.

