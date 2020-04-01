EDDYVILLE — Dixie Rose Pearcy, 82, of Eddyville died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the home of her great niece in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She was a homemaker and a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church. She also served her country in the Women’s Army Corp.
Survivors include two sisters, Sara Knight of Lebanon, Oregon, and Nancy Annabelle Berquist of Colville, Washington; a brother, William Henry Wagner of Grand Island, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Clayton Pearcy; her parents, Arthur C. and Hortense Gertrude Sutherland Wagner; five sisters and four brothers.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements. You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program at www.lakelandchapel.com. Your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. today, April 1, 2020.
