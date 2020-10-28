METROPOLIS — Dixie F. Baker, 80 of Brookport, passed away at 7:40 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Jay Linwood officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery.
Dixie was a long-time member of Brookport Church of Christ. She was a homemaker that loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and always had a seat at the table for anyone who needed to sit.
Dixie is survived by her daughter, Melissa Tanner, and husband Roy; sons, Jeff Baker, Joe Baker and wife Doris; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Gore; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Annez (Yielding) Burrell; husband, Floyd J. Baker; sister, Joyce Henderson; brother, Sonny Burrell.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing at all time while in our facility.
Memorials may be made to Crockett Street Church of Christ, 508 Crockett Street, Brookport, Illinois 62910.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, Joe Baker, Roy Tanner, Jesse Jeffords, Josh Baker, and Aaron Baker.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.