BENTON — Dixie Lou Boatright, 82, of Benton, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She worked as a factory worker for The Glass Works company in Alton, Illinois, and also spent some time working as a cook on the towboat Robert A. Kyle. She also volunteered as a school instructional aid. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a brother, Ricky Boatright of Benton; a sister, Nelda Dawes of Benton; two nieces, Melissa Moss and Cheryl McMullin; and five nephews, Alan Dawes, Kevin Dawes, William Boatright, Ryan Boatright and Darron Boatright.
She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister. Her parents were John Boatright and Minnie L. Bridges Boatright.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Scott Penick officiating. Burial will follow at the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
