LOUISVILLE — Divina Key Park, 89, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
She was the glue that kept everyone connected. Born October 17, 1930, in Nortonville, Divina was the last surviving child of Lambert and Emma Phillips Key. She was the proud mother of five, Karen Park and Becky Martin (Bill) of Louisville, Laura Park (Jacques) of Washington D.C., Kenny Park (Leslie) of Warsaw, Virginia., and Jimmy Park (Marianela) of Osorno, Chile. She was a doting grandmother of twelve.
She served as Foreign Mission Board missionary to Chile, with Ken Park (58-year marriage), for 28 years, in Viña del Mar, Antofagasta, Santiago, and Copiapó. Upon retiring in 1992, Divina and Ken set up a Bed and Breakfast in Franklin, “Park Place,” where they also served their community through the Good Samaritan Social Ministry. She was a member of her beloved Generations Bible Study Class and Highland Baptist Church, Louisville. She was most likely to be found in the kitchen preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. She made us laugh and she gave us much joy. Rest in eternal peace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rappahanock Baptist Assoc’s. Hispanic Ministry (C/O 8800 Historyland Hwy. Warsaw, VA 22572) or Highland Baptist Church’s Mission and Justice Ministry Group (hbclouisville.org).
Divina will be interred privately Wednesday, July 22, next to her beloved Ken at Maplelawn Park Cemetery, Paducah.
A private Memorial Service will be held at Highland Baptist Church on Thursday, July 23, at 11 am., and will be live-streamed: https://www.facebook.com/hbclouisville.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family.
